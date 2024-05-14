CALGARY
Calgary

    • Four Calgary eateries make Canada's 100 Best restaurants list for 2024

    Calgary's Major Tom made the 2024 Canada's Best 100 restaurants list. (Canadas100best.com) Calgary's Major Tom made the 2024 Canada's Best 100 restaurants list. (Canadas100best.com)
    Several Calgary eateries are among those featured on a new list of Canada's 100 Best restaurants for 2024.

    The list, released on Monday, was generated by 150 judges representing a mix of culinary enthusiasts, food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and other food service professionals.

    "Each judge must vote for a minimum of three restaurants outside of their home region. Many tabulations later, the resulting list is an accurate measure of which restaurants excelled," explains the Canada's 100 Best website.

    The Calgary spots featured on the 2024 list include:

    "We feel incredibly privileged to have once again made it onto Canada's 100 Best restaurant list, among so many exceptional dining establishments," said River Café's Sal Howell in a Tuesday news release.

    "We are thrilled to be a part of the vibrant culinary scene in our city."

    Other Alberta spots featured include Änkôr in Canmore, which the website says has unrivaled artistry on its plates.

    "Chef-owner Danny Beaulieu brings together refined flavours — fermented plums paired with in-house dry-aged duck, and smoky lapsang souchong tea to play against mackerel."

    The site also notes the Änkôr has a "very strong" list of beers, spirits and wines.

