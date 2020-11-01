CALGARY -- Health officials say a COVID-19 outbreak at a second Calgary hospital has grown to include three units.

Four people are currently sick with coronavirus at the Peter Lougheed Centre, Alberta Health Services says.

Three units – a hematology unit, a cardiology unit and a transition unit – are involved. Officials say the hematology outbreak was declared on Oct. 16 while the outbreaks in the other two areas were declared on Oct. 27.

AHS also confirmed to CTV News Sunday that the initial outbreak is connected to one death. Details of that patient's death, identified as a man in his 70s, were released last Friday by the province.

Currently, no staff members at that hospital are exhibiting symptoms. An investigation into in the origin of the outbreak is underway.

NO NEW CASES AT FOOTHILLS

According to the AHS website, five patients at Foothills Medical Centre are still in hospital and receiving care. More than 40 patients connected to the outbreak have since recovered.

There are also no new cases among health-care workers or visitors in connection with the outbreaks. Officials say 43 staff members became sick but all but four have been allowed to return to work.

Five visitors caught COVID-19 in connection with that outbreak.

Two units are affected, AHS says. A cardiac care unit is in an outbreak status while a general medicine unit is on watch.

The Foothills Hospital outbreak has resulted in 12 deaths.