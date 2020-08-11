CALGARY -- Unit 42 at the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary is closed to admissions for the time being after two patients tested positive for COVID-19.

The patients are no longer on the unit and officials say contact tracing is underway. Asymptomatic testing has also been made available for patients and staff.

"There have been no additional cases and there are no other symptomatic patients on the unit," Alberta Health Services said in a statement.

"The risk to staff and other patients is low. We have initiated a robust response from site and unit leadership, the medical officers of health, workplace health and safety and infection prevention and control.

"These response measures include a deep clean of high touch surfaces on the unit, enhanced screening and surveillance for all health care workers and patients, and restrictions on visitors."

The Peter Lougheed Centre remains open, however, and officials said it is safe to go there for medical care.

A total of 85 new cases of COVID-19 were announced in the province Tuesday, pushing the total case count to 11,772. along with three additional deaths.

Despite the increase, active cases fell to 1,004, down by 86 from the prior day.

10,552 people are now listed as having recovered, an increase of 168 from Monday's report. There are currently 64 people in hospital with 14 of those in intensive care units.