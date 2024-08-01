Four-lane stretch of Trans-Canada Highway opens east of Golden, B.C. after years of construction

CALGARY
    A four-lane stretch of road along the Trans-Canada Highway east of Golden, B.C., is now open to drivers after three years of construction.

    The fourth and final phase of the Kicking Horse Canyon highway opened to travellers late Wednesday, according to an update from the project.

    “People travelling the Trans-Canada Highway through the canyon are now on a wider, safer and more efficient highway,” the project said in a social media post.

    “While the speed limit has been posted at 100 km/h, motorists are reminded to please respect the roadway and other road users, drive to conditions and be alert to the presence of wildlife.”

    The final leg of the project sought to upgrade 4.8 kilometres of highway to improve safety. The project led to highway closures as crews worked through the “most challenging” section of the canyon.

    Phase four was estimated to cost $601 million.

    Three other phases of the Kicking Horse Canyon project have been completed since 2003, including phase one, the Yoho Bridge, in 2006; phase two, the Park Bridge, in the summer of 2007; phase three east, the brake check to Yoho National Park, in 2011; and phase three west, Golden Hill to West Portal, in 2013.

    Some work will continue in the area in late summer or early fall, including minor touch-ups such as tree and shrub planting.

    Access to Dart Creek Trails will remain closed through until late summer or early fall due to continued construction-related traffic on the Dart Creek Service road.

