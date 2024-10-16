Fraud, money laundering charges laid against Airdrie man

RCMP have arrested an Airdrie man accused of fraud and laundering money.

It's alleged the accused fraudulently received more than $100,000 via e-transfer and wire transfer for goods like hay bales, deer antlers, antiseptic cleaning wipes and sea urchins being advertised on online sales platforms between January and July 2023.

"We found that the individual used the internet to commit multiple frauds with victims across western Canada and abroad," said the RCMP's Insp. John Lamming in a Wednesday news release.

RCMP say the accused is also believed to have been running an informal value transfer system, known as hawala, using trade-based money laundering methods.

The accused, a 49-year-old man, faces fraud and money laundering-related charges.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.