Free dental screenings will be available to Calgary kids at the Genesis Centre on Sunday, looking for cavities and decay.

Organized by Calgarians For Kids’ Health, the event not only allows kids to access a screening, it gives dental professionals greater insight into the effects of non-fluoridated drinking water on the community.

Pre-registration is not required and volunteers will be able to speak several languages, including English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the commons area.

“Does your child have dental problems that might be affecting his or her oral health and smile? Our team of volunteer dentists and dental hygienists is offering free dental screenings because we’re concerned about the number of cavities and dental infections that we’re seeing in our own practices,” said Wendy Wadey.

“Although this screening does not replace a complete dental examination in a dental office, it provides parents (and us) an indicator of children who are in immediate need of dental care.”

The city opted to stop fluoridating its drinking water in 2011 following a council vote. At the time, it was costing the city about $750,000 per year to fluoridate the water.

A University of Calgary study conducted in 2016 determined that the removal of fluoride from had been detrimental to the dental health of children. The research found that children in Calgary have, on average, nine cavities while their counterparts in Edmonton, where fluoride continues to be added to the water, average four cavities.

Should the city elect to reintroduce fluoride in the future, it’s estimated the necessary upgrades to the dormant fluoridation system would carry a $6 million price tag.