Free stuff: Reuse Rendezvous returns to Lethbridge Saturday

Those looking to do some de-cluttering ahead of the fall can put their unwanted items on their front lawn for the annual Reuse Rendezvous this weekend.

Gently-used items can be placed outside in front of your home from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

If you do, you’re asked to put a ‘Free’ sign out as well.

The program started back in 2011, with hundreds of kilograms being diverted from the landfill each time.

Organizers say the program has grown to more than 800 households taking part.

“It’s really great to see how everyone has kind of embraced Reuse Rendezvous,” said Environment Lethbridge executive director Kathleen Sheppard. “It’s kind of a unique event. I get calls every now and again from other communities saying, ‘We heard about this. How does it work and is it something we can do here?’ And so, I think it’s a really interesting model that lots of other communities could adopt.”

Any items remaining at the end of the day must be brought back in.

A list of homes taking part can be found on EnvironmentLethbridge.ca