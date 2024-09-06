CALGARY
Calgary

    • Free stuff: Reuse Rendezvous returns to Lethbridge Saturday

    Reuse Rendezvous returns to Lethbridge Saturday, Sept. 7 Reuse Rendezvous returns to Lethbridge Saturday, Sept. 7
    Share

    Those looking to do some de-cluttering ahead of the fall can put their unwanted items on their front lawn for the annual Reuse Rendezvous this weekend.

    Gently-used items can be placed outside in front of your home from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

    If you do, you’re asked to put a ‘Free’ sign out as well.

    The program started back in 2011, with hundreds of kilograms being diverted from the landfill each time.

    Organizers say the program has grown to more than 800 households taking part.

    “It’s really great to see how everyone has kind of embraced Reuse Rendezvous,” said Environment Lethbridge executive director Kathleen Sheppard. “It’s kind of a unique event. I get calls every now and again from other communities saying, ‘We heard about this. How does it work and is it something we can do here?’ And so, I think it’s a really interesting model that lots of other communities could adopt.”

    Any items remaining at the end of the day must be brought back in.

    A list of homes taking part can be found on EnvironmentLethbridge.ca

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News