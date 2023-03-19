Free tax return services offered for new immigrants, seniors, low-income Calgarians

With the weeks counting down to file tax returns, a group in Calgary offered to help some people file theirs for free.

Seniors, new immigrants, the disabled and low-income Calgary families could make appointments to get help filing their taxes at the Genesis Centre in northeast Calgary Saturday afternoon.

Love with Humanity Association has offered the services for several years now, in order to help members of the community.

"(We are) very happy today," Syed Hassan, from Love with Humanity Association. "We are providing free services to support new immigrants."

The organization partnered with the Trellis Society and Star Tax Clinic for the event.

The deadline for most Canadians to file taxes is April 30 this year, however, since that date lands on a Sunday, your return will be considered filed on time if the Canada Revenue Agency receives it on or before May 1.