CP Rail is investigating after a freight train went off the tracks at the Alyth Yard in southeast Calgary on Sunday.

Officials say the incident took place at about 7:00 a.m. when a train was being switched onto a different track at the railyard.

There are no details on how many cars are involved, but CP says no one was hurt and there are no concerns for public safety.

Crews are at the scene to help restore regular operations.

An investigation is underway into what caused the derailment.