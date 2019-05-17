

Cynthia Roebuck, CTV News Calgary





If you don’t mind a little rain, there are plenty of ways to stay busy in Calgary this Victoria Day long weekend but watch out for traffic snarls.

Great golf



After a more than $6-million renovation, the McCall Lake Golf Course has now reopened. Only nine holes are open for now with the rest coming into play in June. Head to the City of Calgary’s website to book a tee time.



Amusement park excitement



May long is also opening weekend for Calaway Park. The amusement park is celebrating its 38th season with a new ride. Bumble Blast seats passengers back-to-back in their own cars and can easily accommodate adults as well as children. Season passes are available online or at Calgary Co-op locations.





Paddlewheeler party



Heritage Park is also opening its gates for the summer season and is relaunching the S.S. Moyie. The popular paddlewheeler was pulled out of service last year due to low water levels on the Glenmore Reservoir and flood mitigation work. It sets sail on Saturday, and all the historical experiences in the park are ready to enjoy, from riding a real steam engine to watching a blacksmith work. Head to Heritage Park’s website for details.



Festival fun



The May long weekend also means festival season is kicking off with Calgary Serbian Fest. Try homemade traditional food while you browse the cultural exhibits and watch sports competitions near Heritage Pointe Golf Course.



Otafest is back for another exhibition of Japanese anime, featuring a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the classic Cowboy Bebop. Screenings, special guests, a gaming room and of course a cosplay competition are on offer.



Traffic trouble



While you are enjoying the city’s events, watch for major traffic delays due to construction.

Hot spots include Anderson Road and 24 Street SW and Macleod Trail and 6 Street SW. Take a look at the city’s website for a full list of trouble spots.



Train delays



Getting around will be a bit more challenging because all downtown CTrain stations will be closed for maintenance. Shuttle buses will be in place to help people get around. Calgary Transit will also run a Sunday level of service on the rest of the CTrain system on holiday Monday.



City closures



Monday will also see all city buildings and aquatic centres closed with the exception of Southland and Village Square Leisure Centres.



