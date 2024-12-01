CALGARY
    • Fur flies at Hitmen Teddy Bear Toss

    Thousands of stuffed animals flew when the Hitmen scored in the first period of the annual Teddy Bear Toss game (Credit: X/@WHLHitmen) Thousands of stuffed animals flew when the Hitmen scored in the first period of the annual Teddy Bear Toss game (Credit: X/@WHLHitmen)
    The fur was flying at the Calgary Hitmen game against the Moose Jaw Warriors at the Scotiabank Saddledome Sunday afternoon.

    Right after the Hitmen's first goal, by Carson Wetsch at 1:35 of the first period, the fans started throwing thousands of stuffed animals on the ice for the annual Teddy Bear Toss.

    The final tally is 22,013.

    The cuddly toys will go to the Alberta Children's Hospital and other charitable organizations throughout the city.

    Since 1995, fans have thrown nearly half a million stuffies onto the ice.

