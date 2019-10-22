CALGARY -- Canadians elected a Liberal minority government on Monday, but it's a government with no Alberta representation, leaving some Calgarians concerned about where that leaves Alberta’s natural resources on the national agenda.

“Justin Trudeau did try to deal with the concerns, some of the economic concerns in particular of Albertans over the last four years and it just wasn’t enough,” said Lori Williams, a political scientist with Mount Royal University.

Economist Ron Kneebone at the University of Calgary believes Trudeau’s Liberals will need to work across party lines in the best interest of Alberta’s struggling economy.

“He’s got a $4.5 billion pipeline that he owns and he needs to get it built and needs to get a return on that investment,” said Kneebone.

Prime Minister-elect Justin Trudeau addressed the economic downturn in the oilpatch in his victory speech late Monday night.

“To Canadians in Alberta and Saskatchewan, know that you are an essential part of our great country,” said Trudeau.

“I've heard your frustration but I want to be there to support you. Let us all work hard to bring our country together.”

Kneebone believes Trudeau now has to follow through on that message.

“Certainly Calgary and Alberta in general is in a challenging position,” said Kneebone.

“The sun will rise tomorrow and the day after," he added. "Things will carry on.”

Premier Jason Kenney will address reporters at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, reacting to Monday’s federal election results.