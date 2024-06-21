Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final gets the big screen treatment in Lethbridge

CALGARY
    The resurgence of the Oilers in the NHL finals might be a tough pill for hockey fans in Calgary to swallow, but down in Lethbridge, they’re giving Friday night’s Game 6 the big screen treatment.

    The owners of the Movie Mill, Ben Bretzke and Matt Sherwood, decided to swap Hollywood Cinderella stories for a potential made-in-Alberta one and are screening Game 6 from Edmonton Friday night at 6 p.m.

    And if the Oilers win to force a Game 7 Monday night in Sunrise, Fla., they may show that one too.

    “It just got to a fever pitch with where it is,” said Sherwood. “And coming into Game 6 and one of my favourite things about owning The Movie Mill is it’s like hosting a party every night, and we just figured, what’s a better party than Game 6 of Oilers and the playoffs?”

    Sherwood said the movie house will open one of its theatres to screen Game 6, with all the usual movie snacks available from concessions.

    The Movie Mill in Lethbridge, Alta.

    The cost of admission is by a donation of a non-perishable food item to the Lethbridge Food Bank.

    Capacity is 165 and doors open at 5:30 p.m.

    The Mill says the idea started with a simple ask from the community, with a hope to potentially feature Game 7 Monday night – if the Oilers can win Friday.

    And if a Friday Oilers win makes you feel like dancing, The Movie Mill is screening Footloose at its Summer Drive In at 9:45 p.m. in the parking lot.

    Busy bars

    Other establishments in Lethbridge are also seeing a boost in business during the Oilers’ Stanley Cup run.

    “As the Oilers get deeper and deeper, more and more people are coming in droves,” says Hudson’s Canada Pub operating partner Jesse Dixon, “So (we’re) looking forward to Friday night’s game.

    “We have a lot of bookings already,” he added, “but there’s still space for more people to come down, (and) then energy is definitely electric.”

    Hudsons is hosting a range of hockey-themed activities throughout the game, such as trivia and giveaways.

    Restaurants and bars are encouraging anyone planning to catch the game to book a reservation ahead or show up early.

    Puck drop is set for shortly after 6 p.m. Friday.

