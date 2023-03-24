Garbage truck driver suffers medical incident, crashes in Chaparral

Emergency crews rushed to the community of Chaparral on Friday after the driver of a garbage truck lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash.

It happened in the 200 block of Chaparral Ravine View S.E. around 8:30 a.m.

The truck took out a tree and an Enmax power box and appeared to have also damaged a gutter at the front of a two-storey home.

Calgary police say the driver had suffered a medical incident. Though paramedics rushed the driver to hospital, they were pronounced dead.

No one in the house was injured.