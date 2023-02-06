Garmin Canada expansion expected to bring 200 new tech jobs to Cochrane, Alta.

Garmin Canada has announced plans to expand its headquarters in the town of Cochrane, just west of Calgary, creating nearly 200 technology-based jobs.

The fitness technology company, which has been based in Cochrane since 2018, credits the town's community revitalization levy (CRL) with paving the way for the move.

"Garmin Canada is excited to expand our presence and long-term growth plans in the heart of Cochrane," said Jim Rooney, Garmin Canada's managing director, in a statement released Monday. "What was once a brownfield site is now the location of a vibrant and growing economic engine for Cochrane, made possible through the combined efforts of the province, Town of Cochrane and Vantage Land Corporation.

"The extension to the community revitalization levy is an important investment by the province to help fund the infrastructure that enables future jobs and economic growth."

Alberta's CRLs permit communities to use property tax revenue, current or future, to finance projects.

According to the province, Cochrane's CRL has led to assessment growth of 2,638 per cent as of 2022, increasing property values.

"This $140 million in increased property values will go a long way to attract future investment and jobs into this vibrant and growing mid-sized city," said Rebecca Schulz, Alberta's Minister of Municipal Affairs.

Future planned projects within Cochrane's CRL area include a Canadian Pacific Railway pedestrian crossway, an arts centre, a parking structure and a library.

Construction on the Garmin Canada headquarters expansion is slated to begin in the coming weeks.