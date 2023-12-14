Gas drops below a dollar at Tsuut'ina Costco

Calgarians gassing up at one station Thursday got an early Christmas present when the station dropped the price of a litre under a buck.

The Costco gas station on Buffalo Run Boulevard in south Calgary, located on the Tsuut’ina Nation, was charging 99.9 cents a litre early Thursday evening, according to gasbuddy.com.

According to the website, the next best price was 115.9 cents at Can Pro Gas & Propane in the northeast and Gas Plus in the southeast.

Other stations were charging 116.9 cents at various locations across the city.

The drop in prices comes as Albertans anticipate prices going up in January, when the province’s fuel tax holiday ends.

That could result in the price rising as much as nine cents a litre, so the savings could be short-lived.