CALGARY -- A faulty furnace in a southeast Calgary garage forced the evacuation of 11 homes Sunday afternoon.

According to the Calgary Fire Department, emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Wascana Crescent S.E. at around 12:45 p.m.

ATCO shut down the gas to the home, while firefighters vented the garage.

Residents were able to return to their homes within an hour.