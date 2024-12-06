Gas leak prompts emergency response in Sundance

CALGARY
    A street in Sundance has been shut down Friday morning as first responders are investigating a natural gas leak.

    As of 7 a.m., Sun Valley Drive S.E. was lined with emergency vehicles, with police blocking off access.

    Crews are searching for the source of the leak, but officials told CTV News it's believed to be coming from somewhere outside the homes on the street.

    Fire crews have warned the occupants of between 10 and 30 homes on the street to be prepared to leave if necessary.

    A resident CTV News spoke with says firefighters came in to check if there was gas in his basement or other low-lying areas.

    A city bus has been brought in to shelter people if they are forced to evacuate their homes.

