Nathan Gervais has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the swarming and stabbing death of Lukas Strasser-Hird over five years ago.

Gervais, 24, was accused of killing 18-year-old Lukas Strasser-Hird in an alley outside the former Vinyl Nightclub in November 2013.

Strasser-Hird was swarmed, beaten and stabbed outside the club and later died from his injuries in hospital.

Justice Tilleman found Gervais guilty on Wednesday morning. The conviction carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Gervais failed to show up for his original trial in 2016. He was arrested in Vietnam in November 2017 and returned to Canada to face the charge. Two men were later charged with helping him flee the country.

During the trial, the Crown told the court that two altercations occurred on the evening of November 23rd; one in front of the nightclub and the second behind the club.

The prosecutor said Gervais left the club to get a knife and then stabbed Strasser-Hird three times, intending to kill him.

CCTV footage from outside the club was examined by Calgary police and was shown to the court.

The defence did not present any evidence at the trial and argued that there was no proof that the murder was planned. Gervais pleaded not guilty to the charge and did not testify in his own defence.

Closing arguments in the case were presented by the Crown and defence on April 5, 2019.

The trial was by judge alone.

This Thursday would have been Lukas Strasser-Hird’s 24th birthday.