Giraffe at Calgary zoo died from a broken neck, investigation reveals

Officials with the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo have released more information about the death of Emara, a 12-year-old Masai giraffe, earlier this month.

On Monday morning, staff released details of a complete necropsy on the animal's remains and concluded she "died quickly" from a broken neck.

The zoo says Emara died in the early morning hours, before any staff arrived.

"Evidence shows that Emara caught one of her ossicones (horns) on a cable surrounding the African Savannah Yard. This likely led to a fall against the fence and the associated broken neck," officials said in a statement.

It's believed the accident was an isolated incident, but the zoo says it is in the process of evaluating the fencing of the enclosure to see if any changes need to be made.

"At 12 years old, Emara was in the prime of her life and had been in excellent health prior to this, so her unexpected departure is being felt deeply by all of us," said Dr. Doug Whiteside, interim associate director of animal health and welfare. "The health and well-being of all the animals in our care is our top priority.

"Major life changes such as this not only affect our people but can affect our animal residents as well."

Emara came to the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo in 2016 from the San Diego Zoo.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the body that governs zoo operations, has been informed of the incident.

The zoo's remaining giraffes, Nabo and Moshi, are doing well.