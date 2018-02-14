A young girl has died in hospital after she was injured at Castle Ski Resort while on a school trip on Tuesday.

The 10-year-old girl was skiing with her classmates from Canyon Elementary in Pincher Creek at about 11:30 a.m. when she lost control while on the hill and struck a pole.

The girl was wearing a helmet but suffered serious head injuries as a result of the incident.

First aid was administered by Castle Ski Hill staff until EMS arrived at the scene.

Due to poor weather conditions preventing a helicopter from getting to the scene, the girl was taken by ground ambulance to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary.

At about 9:45 p.m., the girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.

RCMP is aiding the Medical Examiner in the investigation and support is being given to the girl’s family as well as staff and students at Canyon Elementary.

The identity of the victim has not been released.