When Acting Sgt. Derek Thistle responded to a complaint about a panhandler in Calgary, he had no way of knowing the conversation with the man would be the catalyst for a campaign for change.

Following the meeting, Thistle helped organize a suit drive for newcomers and Calgary’s less fortunate.

Now in its second year, the Give a Suit, Change a Life campaign aims to help hundreds of men get a much-needed leg up with their wardrobe.

“Last year I was responding to a call and it was a guy in a bad place and we got to talking about employment options,” said Thistle.

“He basically said no one was going to hire him dressed the way he was. I figured this was a good way to help.”

In 2018, the first year of the campaign, Thistle and his partner, Const. Hal Quaidoo, had a goal to gather 100 suits.

They ended up collecting more than 4,000 pieces of men’s clothing, however, everything from full suits, to dress pants, ties and shoes.

“For a lot of newcomers coming to Canada, they wouldn’t have access to decent clothing for interviews,” said Marivic Prospero with the Centre for Newcomers, one of the campaign’s partners, along with the Calgary Dream Centre.

“What it does is it gives a lot of clients confidence for interviews.”

For Quaidoo, the suit drive isn’t just about collecting donations. It’s about creating community connections, too.

“My parents immigrated from Ghana and it’s a challenge to move to a new country,” said Quaidoo.

“Not knowing anybody, trying to find a job, it’s a struggle. We want to help.”

People looking to donate can drop off gently used suits, dress clothes and ties at any of the eight Calgary Police Services’ district offices.

The donations will be brought to the Centre for Newcomers on June 21 and June 22 for people to try on.