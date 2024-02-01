CALGARY
Calgary

    • Gleichen teen missing since November, RCMP say

    Samarah Scalplock left a friend's home on Nov. 13, 2023, and hasn't been seen since. (Supplied) Samarah Scalplock left a friend's home on Nov. 13, 2023, and hasn't been seen since. (Supplied)
    Gleichen RCMP are looking for the public's help to located a 16-year-old girl who went missing in November.

    Officials say Samarah Scalplock was last seen at a friend's home on Nov. 13, 2023.

    Police say there is concern for her wellbeing.

    She is described as 155 centimetres (5'1") tall, 54.4 kilograms (120 pounds), with a medium complexion, brown hair, brown eyes and wearing glasses.

    If you have been in contact with Scalplock, or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3056.

    If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

