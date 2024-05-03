Globe Cinema sale could signal a cultural shift in Calgary’s developing film industry
Many in Calgary’s film industry are worried about the potential sale of another iconic downtown theatre, and what it could mean for the local arts scene.
Owners of the Globe Cinema are currently trying to find a buyer.
The venue, which has for decades hosted more independent and small-scale films, is seen as a cultural hub and the last of its kind in Calgary.
“We’ve basically made the Globe our home,” said Calgary Underground Film Festival (CUFF) head Brenda Lieberman. “We just can’t visualize where and how the festival would look if it wasn’t here.”
That could eventually be a conversation that’s had.
Lieberman believes a sale isn’t imminent, but eventually, the Globe will be flipped. And if it is, it wouldn’t be the first loss of an independent cinema space in Calgary.
Some old theatres — like the one in Eau Claire — are being torn down for housing and transit. Others — like the Grand or Palace Theatre — were turned from exclusively-cinema spots into multi-use event spaces.
That’s left the film industry somewhat behind.
“These spaces leave and they don’t come back,” Calgary International Film Festival acting executive director Katherine Penhale said. “Without these spaces, we’re going to have a tough time promoting content in Alberta and Alberta content.”
CIFF has also utilized the Globe chairs for a long time.
Next year, it’ll be moving venues to a to-be-announced location. Penhale says the fest will miss the atmosphere of the Globe.
“Overall, downtown screening capacity in Calgary is facing a pretty existential risk,” she told CTV News. “Whoever buys it — be it an angel investor or a private corporation — unless they have a mandate of creating accessibility for local creators and local festivals, we’re going to be a bit hamstrung. Right now, all our cinematic-ready spaces are exclusively privately owned, so that means we’re at the whims of business.”
The good news? Both CUFF and CIFF representatives believe the current building owner isn’t in a rush to sell the still-profitable building.
CTV News reached out to Riley’s Enterprise Solutions for more information about the sale.
As of publishing, we haven’t heard back.
