CALGARY -- Stephen Avenue will be shining bright this weekend as the 2020 Glow Winter Festival officially kicks off Friday afternoon.

Restaurants and shops along the street are expecting thousands of people to take part in the three-day festival that stretches over a four-block section of Stephen Ave.

There’s something for everyone this year from the larger-than-life light installations to ice carving and cozy drinks.

The third annual event also featured axe throwing, ice slides, skating at Olympic Plaza and more. You can also keep warm beside several fire pits and inside unique ice igloos.

The event includes live music with 35 artists performing on a main stage, an acoustic stage and at an ice lounge.

The Glow Winter Festival runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Parking is free from 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. the following morning each of the three days of the feudal at Lot 7 (208 9 Avenue SW).

The CORE Shopping Centre and Holt Renfrew will also offer free parking.