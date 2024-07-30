CALGARY
Calgary

    • Goalie Dustin Wolf inks two-year contract extension with Flames

    Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf (32) kicks away a shot during second period NHL hockey action against the San Jose Sharks in Calgary, Thursday, April 18, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf (32) kicks away a shot during second period NHL hockey action against the San Jose Sharks in Calgary, Thursday, April 18, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.
    Share

    The Calgary Flames have signed goalie Dustin Wolf to a two-year contract extension.

    The deal, which carries an average annual value of $850,000, keeps Wolf under contract through 2025-26.

    Wolf suited up in 17 games for the Flames in 2023-24, finishing with a 7-7-1 record, but closed out the season with four straight wins. He posted a 3.16 goals against average and .893 save percentage in 2023-24.

    Following the departure of goalie Jacob Markstrom this offseason, Wolf is in line for a bump in workload in 2024-25, alongside fellow netminder Dan Vladar.

    Last year in the American Hockey League (AHL), Wolf finished the season tied for the league’s best save percentage at .922, while recording a 20-12-7 record and four shutouts.

    Wolf, originally from Gilroy, Calif., was drafted by the Flames in the seventh round of the NHL draft in 2019.

    He notably won the AHL’s goaltender of the year and most valuable player awards in 2022-23.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral

    The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News
    [an error occurred while processing this directive]