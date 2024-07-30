Goalie Dustin Wolf inks two-year contract extension with Flames

The Calgary Flames have signed goalie Dustin Wolf to a two-year contract extension.

The deal, which carries an average annual value of $850,000, keeps Wolf under contract through 2025-26.

Wolf suited up in 17 games for the Flames in 2023-24, finishing with a 7-7-1 record, but closed out the season with four straight wins. He posted a 3.16 goals against average and .893 save percentage in 2023-24.

Following the departure of goalie Jacob Markstrom this offseason, Wolf is in line for a bump in workload in 2024-25, alongside fellow netminder Dan Vladar.

Last year in the American Hockey League (AHL), Wolf finished the season tied for the league’s best save percentage at .922, while recording a 20-12-7 record and four shutouts.

Wolf, originally from Gilroy, Calif., was drafted by the Flames in the seventh round of the NHL draft in 2019.

He notably won the AHL’s goaltender of the year and most valuable player awards in 2022-23.