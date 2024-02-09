CALGARY
    • Goaltender Dustin Wolf recalled by Calgary Flames as Vladar put on injury reserve

    Dustin Wolf stretches before the second period of a Calgary Flames pre-season NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) Dustin Wolf stretches before the second period of a Calgary Flames pre-season NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
    The Calgary Flames announced Friday morning that they’ve recalled goaltender Dustin Wolf from the Wranglers.

    They also announced they have placed goaltender Dan Vladar on injury reserve with a lower body injury.

    Wolf is just back from representing the Wranglers at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic. Between several stints with the Flames, Wolf has been having a stellar season with the Wranglers, racking up a .927 save percentage through 28 games.

    His AHL record is 18-7-1, and his four shutouts are second-most in the American Hockey League.

    Wolf has also played five games for the Flames, picking up a win against the Carolina Hurricanes.

    The Flames have won the first two games of an eastern road trip against Boston and New Jersey. Next up is a Saturday matinee against the Islanders. Puck drop is 11 a.m. MST.

