Goaltender Dustin Wolf recalled by Calgary Flames as Vladar put on injury reserve

The Calgary Flames announced Friday morning that they’ve recalled goaltender Dustin Wolf from the Wranglers.

They also announced they have placed goaltender Dan Vladar on injury reserve with a lower body injury.

Wolf is just back from representing the Wranglers at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic. Between several stints with the Flames, Wolf has been having a stellar season with the Wranglers, racking up a .927 save percentage through 28 games.

His AHL record is 18-7-1, and his four shutouts are second-most in the American Hockey League.

Wolf has also played five games for the Flames, picking up a win against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Flames have won the first two games of an eastern road trip against Boston and New Jersey. Next up is a Saturday matinee against the Islanders. Puck drop is 11 a.m. MST.