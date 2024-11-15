Goaltending tandem of Wolf, Vladar bolster Calgary Flames
The burning question of Calgary Flames training camp still didn't have an answer at almost the quarter pole of the NHL season.
A bona fide No. 1 goaltender has yet to emerge, but the tandem of Dan Vladar and Dustin Wolf has been a strength of a club (8-6-3) still finding its feet.
Calgary's save percentage (.904) ranked ninth in the NHL and 10th in goals-against average (2.94) on Thursday.
"They both have fed off of each other," Flames head coach Ryan Huska said Thursday. "I call them 1A and 1A for our team. It's worked well for us right now because the they've both been playing so well.
"The pressure one puts on the other with a good performance has been good for our team. They've given our players a really good feeling that if there is a mistake that's made, these guys are going to be there for us no matter who is in the net, so it is a real big part of us sitting where we are right now."
Goaltending has propped up a team that's been decent five-on-five, but weak in special teams, faceoffs won and shots-against allowed.
Colorado, Columbus, Los Angeles, Ottawa, Pittsburgh, San Jose and Washington have distributed starts fairly equitably among their goalies early this season.
Calgary has operated a tandem in the purest sense as Vladar and Wolf have alternated games with the exception of each taking a turn at back-to-back starts at the beginning of November.
There may be a pattern, but Huska says Vladar or Wolf are told the day before each game which one of them is starting. Calgary is at home to the Nashville Predators on Friday.
"Both guys would love to play every game, without a doubt, but we're really high on both of these goaltenders," Huska said. "It's a strength for us because we can play a guy that's always fresh.
"I know sometimes they want to get into a rhythm, and eventually, we've talked about it before, we're going to get to that point where someone's going to get a few more starts. We're going to anticipate they're going to both keep playing well, but I like having the competition, and I like having a guy that you go to that's fresh and feeling really good about where he's at."
Which man could fill the void left by the trade of Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils was the prominent plot line to start the season. The Flames don't need an answer as long as Wolf and Vladar continue to be difference-makers.
Vladar opened with a 3-4-2 record, a 2.65 goals-against average and .906 save percentage, plus Calgary's lone shutout. Wolf's record was 5-2-1 with a 2.84 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.
Wolf went 1-0-1 in his back-to-back and Vladar 1-1-0 in his. Each goalie also has an assist.
"Both of us have done a pretty good job thus far of limiting, I'd say, weak goals," Wolf said. "Goals are going to go in. If we can do our best to keep it under two, keep it under three, we have a pretty good chance of winning every night."
Vladar took Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks in Vancouver, but made showy saves among his 29 behind tired skaters playing their second game in as many nights.
If he's playing some of the best hockey in his fourth season as a Flame, the 27-year-old Czech's hip surgery that shut down his season last March was a boon in hindsight.
"I'm playing pain-free," Vladar stated. "That helps me focus on my game and focus on getting better every day rather than just maintaining my legs. I'm grateful the trainers made the call. It made me a better hockey player."
A tandem eases the 23-year-old Wolf into his first real shot at the NHL after mop-up duty to end last season.
"Right now, it's working really well for us," said the Californian. "I'm just starting to come into the league. It's my first year and (it) kind of gives me an opportunity.
"We're pushing each other to be our best. If you're going to be your best, you're probably going to get another opportunity to play. The relationship has been outstanding so far. If we're helping the team win games, we're all going to be satisfied."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.
