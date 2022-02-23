GoFundMe in memory of Calgary man shot by police reaches $70K

An online fundraiser, created by the family members of a man who was fatally shot by Calgary police last week, has already raised more than $70,000.

The GoFundMe campaign, called Justice for Latjor Tuel, was created on Tuesday out of a need for the family to transport his remains back to the Republic of South Sudan, at the request of his mother.

Nyalinglat Latjor, the organizer of the campaign, says Tuel was a father, uncle, brother and son and was "dedicated to his community."

"Latjor was an amazing man with a big heart. He was someone who loved to make people smile. He could put a smile on your face even if you were having your worst day."

Tuel was shot to death during a confrontation with Calgary police on Feb. 19. Officials say police were called to a scene in the southeast for reports of an assault.

Officers met the victim and said he was armed. Police attempted to take him into custody, but they say he attacked a police dog and was fatally shot when he resisted arrest.

Family members say Tuel was suffering from mental health issues and just needed help, but Calgary's police chief stood by his officers' actions, saying they spent a "significant" amount of time speaking with him before lethal force was used.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is conducting an investigation into the incident. Preliminary evidence, released Tuesday, indicates officers found he was holding a knife and a stick.

He was ordered to drop the weapons, but officials say Tuel refused, prompting officers to fire at him with less-lethal rounds. When the victim got up again and attacked a police dog and his handler, other officers opened fire on him.

Witnesses at the scene say officers fired on Tuel four times and the victim died at the scene.

TUEL ESCAPED SUDAN AS A REFUGEE

According to the GoFundMe campaign, Tuel came to Canada 20 years ago, escaping from the civil war in Sudan.

His family says he developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of his role as a child soldier, a mental health disorder that haunted him right up until the day of his death.

"He suffered from ongoing mental health crisis, He was going through a mental health crisis at the time of his murder. A clear cry for help," Nyalinglat wrote.

The funds gathered in the campaign are being used to transport Tuel's body back to South Sudan, as well as the associated funeral expenses.

They will also be used to pursue legal action, his family said.

"With this money we will also be able to pay for a great lawyer who will help us get answers. We are only able to do all these things in my father's memory without fear of how we can pay thanks to the generosity of all of you. My family thanks you all," Nyalinglat said.

ASIRT is still investigating the matter.