    • Fort Macleod emergency room closed due to physician shortage

    A doctor shortage has forced the temporary closure of the Fort Macleod emergency department. It will reopen Saturday, June 22 at 8 a.m. A doctor shortage has forced the temporary closure of the Fort Macleod emergency department. It will reopen Saturday, June 22 at 8 a.m.
    Fort Macleod’s emergency department is closed for 48 hours due to a lack of doctor coverage.

    The facility will reopen Saturday morning at 8 a.m.

    During the temporary closure, nursing staff will continue providing care for long-term care residents.

    If you have a medical emergency, you’re asked to call 911 or go to Pincher Creek, Cardston, Claresholm or Lethbridge for immediate help.

