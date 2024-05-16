Goose roosting in planter outside Calgary clinic now has goslings

A mother goose who made herself at home in a large flower pot outside a Calgary dental clinic now has babies to take care of.

A week ago, the goose was sitting on her eggs while her protective partner stood watch nearby, but now the goslings have hatched.

Staff at Grinn Dental Hygiene call the geese Mr. and Mrs. Na'a, named after the street the clinic sits on.

There were six eggs and it appears at least five hatched.

Grinn office manager Katelyn Kinsella says it's not the first time the geese have come to the spot to roost.

"They’re very habitual with where they migrate, where they stop over and where they nest," explained Sara Jordan-McLachlan from Bird Friendly Calgary in an interview with CTV News.

"They do mate for life, so the same pair will come back over and over again."

Geese have taken up residence in a planter outside Calgary's Grinn Dental Hygiene, much to the delight of staff and patrons.Jordan-McLachlan warns the birds can be defensive of their mates and their young.

"Give them as much space as you can," she said.

Just a five-minute drive from Grinn Dental Hygiene is Winsport's Markin MacPhail Arena, where another couple of geese have made themselves at home in a different planter, keeping several eggs warm.

Though employees speculated they might see goslings by Mother's Day, it appears the eggs haven't hatched.

Winsport’s Dale Oviatt says no babies have been spotted.

"She’s very territorial," he warned. "We see what we think is the father come around and make sure no one comes near."

- With files from Timm Bruch