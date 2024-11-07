CALGARY
Calgary

    • Gord Bamford is asking Calgarians for help finding his stolen guitar and hat

    Gord Bamford is asking for help locating his Morgan guitar and grey Smithbilt cowboy hat, which he says were stolen from his truck in Calgary. (Gord Bamford/Facebook) Gord Bamford is asking for help locating his Morgan guitar and grey Smithbilt cowboy hat, which he says were stolen from his truck in Calgary. (Gord Bamford/Facebook)
    Share

    Canadian country music star Gord Bamford is asking Calgarians to keep an eye out for several items that were stolen from his truck this week, including one of his guitars.

    The singer posted to social media on Wednesday, saying he was staying at the Sandman Hotel near the Calgary airport when he discovered his truck had been broken into.

    “Whoever the loser was that stole my stuff, thanks for wrecking my day,” Bamford said in a video posted to Facebook.

    “If anybody sees this stuff around Calgary, direct message us, let us know.”

    Bamford said the stolen items include his Morgan guitar in an SKB case, his grey Smithbilt cowboy hat in a hat case, a hockey bag full of official merchandise and three pairs of UGGs he brought back from Australia as gifts for his family.

    The Alberta-raised singer followed up in another post to thank fans for reaching out about the theft after he realized his hat had also been stolen.

    “I’ve got a unique shape on my hat, so if you see someone wearing it, let me know,” he said.

    Bamford said he was in town to play a show for BDO Canada.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News