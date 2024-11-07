Gord Bamford is asking Calgarians for help finding his stolen guitar and hat

Canadian country music star Gord Bamford is asking Calgarians to keep an eye out for several items that were stolen from his truck this week, including one of his guitars.

The singer posted to social media on Wednesday, saying he was staying at the Sandman Hotel near the Calgary airport when he discovered his truck had been broken into.

“Whoever the loser was that stole my stuff, thanks for wrecking my day,” Bamford said in a video posted to Facebook.

“If anybody sees this stuff around Calgary, direct message us, let us know.”

Bamford said the stolen items include his Morgan guitar in an SKB case, his grey Smithbilt cowboy hat in a hat case, a hockey bag full of official merchandise and three pairs of UGGs he brought back from Australia as gifts for his family.

The Alberta-raised singer followed up in another post to thank fans for reaching out about the theft after he realized his hat had also been stolen.

“I’ve got a unique shape on my hat, so if you see someone wearing it, let me know,” he said.

Bamford said he was in town to play a show for BDO Canada.