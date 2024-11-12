CALGARY
    • Gorilla dies unexpectedly at Calgary Zoo

    A gorilla at the Calgary Zoo has died.

    The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo announced a member of its western lowland gorilla troop passed away unexpectedly, in a news release Tuesday.

    The zoo is planning on sharing more details at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. CTV News Calgary will stream the event live.

    This is the third animal death announced in the past week, with the zoo sharing news of the deaths of two of its senior animals on Friday.

    Callie, an 18-year-old female Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep, was euthanized last month due to "age-related degenerative changes" that were affecting her quality of life.

    The zoo also said goodbye to Wilbur, a wild boar in the Exploration Asia exhibit, who was also euthanized due to degenerative changes.

    This is a breaking news update. More details to come…

    With files from CTV News Calgary’s Melissa Gilligan

