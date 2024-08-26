CALGARY
Calgary

    • Gout medication being eyed to help patients taper off opioids

    Share

    A drug used to treat gout might also be the key to helping patients taper off their opioid medication, or stop taking it altogether.

    University of Calgary researchers say when patients try to taper off their opioid medication, there is a part of their brains that is hyperactive and feels extreme pain.

    As a result, many continue to take that medication.

    The researchers say probenecid may help block that pain, and they're testing that hypothesis in a clinical trial.

    If it works, it will be a welcome relief for many.

    The trial is 12 weeks long.

    Researchers are asking anyone over 18 years old who wants to stop taking opioids and is interested in this trial to contact Tammy Eberle at tammy.eberle@ahs.ca

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News