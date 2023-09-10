Government-sponsored flights, hotels end for some NWT wildfire evacuees

If you are a wildfire evacuee from Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilo or the Ingraham Trail, Sunday should be your final day away from home.

The City of Calgary sent out a release Sunday afternoon as a reminder that evacuees from those areas must check out from their government-sponsored hotels today.

It's also the final day for government-sponsored re-entry flights from Calgary to Yellowknife.

Any evacuee requiring a flight home is asked to arrive at the Satellite Reception Centre at the Radisson Hotel (6620-36th Street N.E.) by 3 p.m. Sunday, whether they have pre-registered or not.

Evacuees from the South Slave Region (Enterprise, Fort Providence, Fort Resolution, Fort Smith, Hay River, Kakisa and Kati'odeeche First Nation will still receive government-sponsored hotels as that area remains under an evacuation order.