Grab your popcorn: Cineplex reopens Alberta theatres next week
Cineplex says it will be reopening its Alberta theatres on June 10, with a number of health protocols in place. (File)
CALGARY -- Movie theatres across the province will be screening popular films once more as Cineplex announced its reopening plans this week.
All Cineplex theatres are scheduled to reopen on June 10 with a number of safety protocols in place to protect guests and staff members.
Officials say those also include physical distancing inside and outside of auditoriums, which will be filled to 30 per cent capacity.
"We recognize the new appreciation our guests have for the theatrical experience and we can’t wait to welcome them back to our theatres, as nothing compares to the big screen and big sound that we’ve been missing for so long,” said Sarah Van Lange, executive director of communications, Cineplex, in a release.
For the reopening, theatres will be screening some of the newest releases including The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Spirit Untamed, A Quiet Place Part II and Cruella. Opening June 10 will be In the Heights and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.
The Alberta theatres that are scheduled to reopen are:
- Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas, Calgary
- Cineplex Odeon Eau Claire Market Cinemas, Calgary
- Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas, Calgary
- Cineplex Cinemas East Hills, Calgary
- Scotiabank Theatre Chinook, Calgary
- Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP, Calgary
- Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas, Calgary
- Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas, Edmonton
- Cineplex Odeon Windermere Cinemas and VIP, Edmonton
- Scotiabank Theatre Edmonton, Edmonton
- Cineplex Cinemas Manning Town Centre, Edmonton
- Cinema City Movies 12, Edmonton
- Cineplex Cinemas North Edmonton and VIP, Edmonton
- Cineplex Cinemas Sherwood Park, Sherwood Park
- Galaxy Cinemas Red Deer, Red Deer
- Cineplex Odeon Grande Prairie Cinemas, Grande Prairie
- SilverCity CrossIron Mills Cinemas and XSCAPE Entertainment Centre, Rocky View County
- Galaxy Cinemas Lethbridge, Lethbridge
- Galaxy Cinemas Medicine Hat, Medicine Hat
Details on showtimes and tickets can be found online.