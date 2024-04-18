CALGARY
Calgary

    • Gradual warmup continues, return to seasonal temperatures next week

    On paper, Thursday might look similar to Wednesday, but the day will feel quite different.

    The low-pressure system that brought snow to southern Alberta early in the week is continuing to track east along the southern portions of Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

    Because the gradient around the low is strong and the system is quite large, the counter-clockwise circulation remains a driver for the conditions in Alberta which sits on the western edge.

    Colder air will continue to be pulled in from the north on Thursday and Friday before a pattern change over the weekend. North winds of 20 km/h are likely in Calgary for most of Thursday.

    An upper air map of Canada on April 18, 2024, as of 9:30 a.m. (CTV News)

    The winds will ease off on Friday, however, daytime highs are expected to sit around 10 degrees below seasonal until Saturday.

    A ridge of high pressure will start to move west-to-east through B.C. Saturday, and by Sunday Calgary could experience some brief instability with mixed precipitation possible.

    Calgary five-day forecast for April 18-22, 2024. (CTV News)

    Daytime highs for much of southern Alberta will return to seasonal starting Monday and settle a few degrees above seasonal by early next week.

