Grammy-nominated composer Nicholas Lloyd Webber dies from stomach cancer
Andrew Lloyd Webber's son Nicholas died Saturday.
The 43-year-old Grammy-nominated composer was critically ill with stomach cancer.
Andrew shared the news around 1:30 p.m. Calgary time Saturday.
"I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital. His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft," he said in a statement on social media.
Nicholas is Webber's son with his first wife, Sarah Hugill, also the mother of his older sister, Imogen. The senior Webber has four other children.
Nicholas's musical The Little Prince, which he created in collaboration with James D. Reid and Theatre Calgary, premiered in the Max Bell Theatre in January 2016, with Andrew in attendance.
Former Theatre Calgary artistic director Dennis Garnhum was introduced to Nicholas by chance on a trip to London, which led to the unique co-production.
"I remember meeting Nick in a pub in London many years ago," Garnhum said, after learning of his passing. "We quickly hit it off and I learned he had a new musical of The Little Prince.
"He was gracious and kind and funny when he spent time with us at Theatre Calgary. Nick was indeed a little prince. He left us too soon. I'll miss his big, charming heart."
Andrew, whose musicals include Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, Cats and Phantom of the Opera, was unable to attend the Broadway premiere of his new musical Bad Cinderella Thursday night due to Nicholas' illness.
Nicholas was nominated for a Grammy for his work on the cast album of Bad Cinderella.
With files from The Associated Press
