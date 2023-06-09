Grass fire breaks out in southeast Calgary's Manchester Industrial Area

Calgary firefighters scrambled to attack a grass fire that broke out in the southeast Friday evening.

It happened on a slope near an Amazon warehouse, between Builders Road and Manitou Road, around 8:30 p.m.

That's in the Manchester Industrial Area east of Macleod Trail.

Flames and thick smoke were visible from across the city at the fire's height.

Police blocked off several roads as firefighters accessed the steep slope to spray water on the fire.

A lot of scorched earth was left behind.

There are no reports of injuries or damage to any buildings.

There is no word yet on the cause.