Grassland bird population declined 70 per cent in past 50 years
Grassland birds are the most threatened populations of birds in Canada, with a 67 per cent decline since 1970, a report published Tuesday found — but a surprising alliance with beef producers is emerging to protect their habitat.
Much of the decline is attributed to the disappearance of grassland habitats across Canada, located largely in the Prairies. Birds that live only in grasslands have declined even more steeply, suffering a 90 per cent collapse since 1970, the report found.
“I tend to think of it as a quiet crisis,” said Patrick Nadeau, president of Birds Canada, the organization that co-wrote the report.
“You don't hear about it as much as you would, say, the loss of old growth forests, but it really is a crisis that's happening in grasslands — not just in Canada, but actually right across the Americas.”
- Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News, right at your fingertips
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
As a result of “perverse incentives and subsidies” in the agriculture sector, Nadeau said grasslands are being lost to farmland — mostly monoculture crops like soy or corn.
Incentives, like land valuation that does not consider the ecological benefits of grasslands, stronger subsidies for crop insurance than for forage insurance and clean fuel regulations that reward the production of biofuels from crops all contribute to declining grasslands, Nadeau said.
When it comes to halting and reversing grassland bird loss, two strongholds are protecting populations. The first is conservation and protected areas for grasslands; however, only 1 per cent of grasslands are protected in Alberta and Saskatchewan.
The other stronghold is cattle ranches producing grass-fed beef, which rely on large grassland areas for feedstock. Livestock, like cattle, fill the void left behind by bison decimated during colonization. Big grazers play an essential role in grasslands and their bird populations.
It’s why Birds Canada is working with ranchers and policy-makers to change subsidies and incentives that pressure food producers to convert grasslands into cash crops, which “on a continental scale, seems to be driving the decline,” Nadeau said.
Pesticide use, urban expansion, roads, oil and gas development, as well as droughts and floods worsening due to climate change, are also threats to grassland bird species.
It’s not just birds that are suffering from that loss of grasslands, either.
“Here’s the one-two punch: the exact same grasslands are really important carbon stores, so once you convert grasslands into cash crops, you’re irreversibly releasing carbon into the atmosphere,” Nadeau said.
The report, the State of Canada’s Birds, was co-written by Birds Canada and Environment and Climate Change Canada. The report follows similar reports published by Birds Canada in 2019 and 2012. Much of the data was collected by thousands of volunteer citizen scientists.
The report brings both a warning about the decline of some populations like grassland birds, migratory birds and shorebirds, but also signs of hope for populations of waterfowl, birds of prey and wetland birds all seeing an increase since 1970. The increase is largely attributed to sustained conservation efforts and banning pesticides like DDT, which helped rebound the peregrine falcon.
“So, birds tell us that it is possible to bend the curve if we take targeted action,” Nadeau said. “Conservation does work, and we've got the bird groups to prove it.”
International cooperation for conservation is also a key to protecting migratory birds that regularly travel across the Americas each year. Birds Canada is part of the international organization Conserva Aves. The organization will send a delegation to COP16 in Colombia this year to advocate for strong accountability measures for Canada in its commitment to protecting 30 per cent of its land and waters.
“One of our key messages is that Canada has to step up to the plate and do its fair share in terms of international conservation,” Nadeau said.
More individual actions to protect birds also play an important role, Nadeau added. They include planting native species, reducing pesticide use and making windows safer for birds — around 25 million birds are killed each year by hitting windows.
Keeping cats indoors or leashed is another suggestion, as feral and outdoor cats kill around 100 million birds each year, the report found.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Temperatures dropping for start of the Thanksgiving weekend
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Live updates: Tornadoes reported in southwest Florida as Hurricane Milton approaches
Hurricane Milton is a Category 4 storm forecast to bring extreme flooding, high winds and heavy rain to the central west coast of Florida.
Pilot dies aboard Turkish Airlines flight, forcing emergency landing in New York
A Turkish Airlines jetliner headed from Seattle to Istanbul made an emergency landing in New York on Wednesday after the captain died on board, an airline official said.
Hundreds of thousands of popular vehicles recalled in Canada over steering issue
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
What women should know about their breasts, according to a doctor
One in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetimes, according to the American Cancer Society. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States, with 42,000 women dying every year from this cancer.
B.C. protester who praised Hamas allowed to attend rallies again
A B.C. woman who was recorded praising Hamas as 'heroic and brave' can return to protest rallies, authorities confirmed this week.
'We have lost two of our friends': Sask. family searching for information in fatal shooting of pet dogs
Erin Folk and her family are dealing with a nightmare of a situation, after their pet dogs were shot last week and left to suffer.
'A cause for concern': Canadian universities slip down world ranking list
An organization that ranks the best universities across the globe says its latest report shows a concerning trend that several of Canada’s institutions are slipping down its list.
COVID-19 may increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes and deaths for three years after an infection, study suggests
COVID-19 could be a powerful risk factor for heart attacks and strokes for as long as three years after an infection, a large new study suggests.
New actions announced to encourage building of secondary suites, more homes in Canada
The federal government introduced a number of measures related to housing on Tuesday, which include measures for homeowners wanting to add a secondary suite, taxing vacant land and building homes in place of underused federal properties.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Cougar spotted in Lloydminster
A cougar was spotted early Wednesday morning within the city of Lloydminster, police are warning the public.
-
Edmonton MP Randy Boissonault named ministerial lead for Jasper rebuild
Randy Boissonnault, MP for Edmonton Centre and the federal minister of employment, workforce development and official languages, has been named the ministerial lead of Jasper's rebuild.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: A few showers today as cooler air settles in
Gusty wind Tuesday night ushered in a much cooler airmass that'll stick around for a few days.
Lethbridge
-
Drugs and nunchucks seized in Brocket traffic stop
Charges have been laid against a 44-year-old man following a traffic stop in Brocket, Piikani Nation RCMP said Tuesday.
-
Southern Alberta metal shop fined over death of worker
A metal fabrication company west of Medicine Hat has been fined by Alberta Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) following a workplace fatality in 2023.
-
Officer reprimanded for role in surveillance scandal involving former MLA Shannon Phillips
A Lethbridge police officer involved in a scandal involving former Lethbridge New Democrat MLA Shannon Phillips has been reprimanded.
Vancouver
-
B.C. protester who praised Hamas allowed to attend rallies again
A B.C. woman who was recorded praising Hamas as 'heroic and brave' can return to protest rallies, authorities confirmed this week.
-
B.C. party leaders square off in campaign's only televised debate
The leaders of B.C.'s main political parties sparred over health care, housing, and affordability Tuesday, pitching competing visions for how to address the most urgent issues facing the province in a debate punctuated by a few feisty exchanges.
-
Man suffers serious injuries in assault in Nanaimo, B.C.
A suspect remains at large after an assault sent a man to hospital with serious injuries in Nanaimo, B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
Man suffers serious injuries in assault in Nanaimo, B.C.
A suspect remains at large after an assault sent a man to hospital with serious injuries in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
B.C. party leaders square off in campaign's only televised debate
The leaders of B.C.'s main political parties sparred over health care, housing, and affordability Tuesday, pitching competing visions for how to address the most urgent issues facing the province in a debate punctuated by a few feisty exchanges.
-
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Vancouver Island teen
A Vancouver Island man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a teenager near Duncan, B.C., earlier this year.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon homelessness rally proposes tent city as 'emergency action to keep people safe'
Dozens of people gathered at Saskatoon city hall Tuesday to voice their concerns about the growing issue of homelessness in our city, and to offer their own solutions.
-
Sask. consumer watchdog investigating local company selling luxury vacation condos
The province’s consumer watchdog is investigating a Saskatoon company selling luxury vacation condos in Mexico.
-
'We have lost two of our friends': Sask. family searching for information in fatal shooting of pet dogs
Erin Folk and her family are dealing with a nightmare of a situation, after their pet dogs were shot last week and left to suffer.
Regina
-
Those wishing to run in Regina's civic, school board elections have until 4 p.m. to submit paperwork
Those who are interested in running for mayor, city council or school board in Regina's upcoming civic election have until 4 p.m. this afternoon to submit their paperwork.
-
Regina police charge teen in connection to incidents that saw 2 houses shot at overnight
A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with multiple incidents in late September that saw two Regina houses shot at during the overnight hours.
-
'We have lost two of our friends': Sask. family searching for information in fatal shooting of pet dogs
Erin Folk and her family are dealing with a nightmare of a situation, after their pet dogs were shot last week and left to suffer.
Toronto
-
Stolen vehicle may have been involved in fiery crash involving 2 TTC buses
Police say there are 'early indications' that a stolen vehicle was involved in a fiery crash in Toronto involving two TTC buses early Wednesday morning.
-
Hurricane Milton: Hydro One sending 150 crew members to Florida
Hurricane Milton is approaching Florida’s west coast as a powerful Category 4 storm, and Hydro One says 150 of its crew members will be in the state to restore electricity taken out in its wake.
-
Worried about porch pirates? Amazon now offers in-garage delivery across Canada
Amazon has just launched a new service in Canada where delivery drivers can drop packages off directly in garages for those who want to protect their parcels from being swiped by porch pirates.
Montreal
-
Three youths arrested after shots fired near Old Montreal
Three young people aged 17, 19 and 20 were arrested after shots were fired late on Tuesday near Old Montreal. No one was injured in the shooting, but the suspects will be interviewed by Montreal police investigators.
-
-
St-Hubert freezes prices and enters the 'value menu wars'
Quebec chicken chain St-Hubert is entering the 'value menu wars' by offering a series of cheaper options for lunch and freezing prices on its main courses.
Atlantic
-
Police investigating missing funds from Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston’s riding association
Premier Tim Houston said he was notified on Monday morning that funds had been allegedly stolen from the Pictou East Riding Association.
-
Former CTV Atlantic employee bracing for Hurricane Milton from his Clearwater home
Former CTV Atlantic employee Eric Bungay who now works for a CBS affiliate in Tampa Bay is bracing for Hurricane Milton's arrival.
-
Order of Canada-winning cartoonist cut from Halifax paper
International award-winning editorial cartoonist Michael de Adder has been cut from the Halifax Chronicle Herald.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged with human smuggling near Manitoba border crossing
A 42-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with human smuggling following an investigation near a Canada-U.S. border crossing in Manitoba.
-
Police launch website to find Manitoba's most wanted
Manitoba RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service are launching Manitoba's Most Wanted website.
-
Manitoba PCs say invoice from intimacy coach was actually for a car rental
Concerns are being raised over a questionable PC campaign expense, after an invoice for a car rental was submitted by a company advertising sex and intimacy coaching.
Ottawa
-
'Life-threatening': Former Ottawa resident braces for Hurricane Milton in Florida
As one of the most powerful hurricanes threatens to make landfall in Tampa Bay, residents brace for the impact.
-
Senators sign goaltender Ullmark to four-year contract extension
The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Linus Ullmark to a new four-year contract extension ahead of the start of the NHL season.
-
Ottawa police looking to identify three suspects in Besserer Street assault
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying three suspects involved in an alleged assault last month in the area of Besserer and Dalhousie streets.
Northern Ontario
-
Hundreds of thousands of popular vehicles recalled in Canada over steering issue
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
-
Fatal collision under investigation in Muskoka
Police in Huntsville are investigating a deadly single-vehicle collision that happened Tuesday morning.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Tornadoes reported in southwest Florida as Hurricane Milton approaches
Hurricane Milton is a Category 4 storm forecast to bring extreme flooding, high winds and heavy rain to the central west coast of Florida.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Barrie man found not guilty in 1994 death of Katherine Janeiro
The jury reached a verdict on Wednesday in the 1994 Katherine Janeiro murder case, finding her former boyfriend, Bruce Ellis, not guilty.
-
Suspect arrested in rash of Barrie convenience store thefts
Police arrested a man they say is responsible for a rash of robberies at convenience stores in Barrie over the last 10 months.
-
Fatal collision under investigation in Muskoka
Police in Huntsville are investigating a deadly single-vehicle collision that happened Tuesday morning.
Kitchener
-
'A devastating loss': Decades of army, air force memorabilia lost to massive fire at Brantford plaza
Fire crews were called to respond to Mohawk Plaza shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
-
'We’ve got one shot': City of Brantford one step closer to building new arena and concert venue
The new Sports and Entertainment Centre is set to be built in an empty parking lot, right next to the existing Civic Centre arena, which is where the Bulldogs play.
-
Hundreds of thousands of popular vehicles recalled in Canada over steering issue
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
London
-
St. Thomas police on scene of collision involving pedestrian
St. Thomas police are on scene of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.
-
Wanted suspect arrested in Oshawa: LPS
A wanted suspect in relation to a break and enter and shooting investigation has been arrested in Oshawa.
-
$9,000 in drugs seized in North Middlesex
Two people are facing charges after police seized around $9,000 in drugs in North Middlesex.
Windsor
-
One arrest made in child exploitation investigation: WPS
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested one suspect in connection to a child exploitation investigation.
-
Homes evacuated in Tecumseh due to gas leak
Homes were evacuated around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning due to a gas leak in the 12100 block of St. Thomas Crescent.
-
Hundreds of thousands of popular vehicles recalled in Canada over steering issue
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.