Grazing goats return to Calgary this month

A herd of goats will once again be tasked with weed control in Calgary this month.

About 800 goats will graze at Rubbing Stone Hill Natural Parkland Zone, a 58-hectare area within Nose Hill Park, for two weeks starting Wednesday.

The City of Calgary has used goats as an environmentally-friendly response to weed control since 2016.

According to the city's website, Rubbing Stone Hill Natural Parkland was historically roamed by herbivores like bison and elk, which helped maintain the ecosystem.

"With the reduction of these herbivores, the park has seen an overgrowth of vegetation, as well as shrub and tree encroachment into the grassland; threatening the health of this ecosystem," states the city's website.

The goats will be allowed to wander in the park and graze, helping manage vegetation and promote biodiversity.

The gaggle of goats will be monitored and managed 24/7 by a professional shepherd and herding dogs.

To ensure the safety of the herd and the public, physical interaction between the animals and the public isn't allowed.

However, there will be program ambassadors on site on several days to chat with members of the public about the targeted grazing program.

For more information on what days and times they'll be on site, you can visit the City of Calgary's website.