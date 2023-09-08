Grizzly seen in Wishbone Landing and Crypt Lake Trail area of Waterton Lakes National Park

Parks Canada has issued a warning about a grizzly seen in Waterton Lakes National Park, in the area of Wishbone Landing and Crypt Lake Trail.

The bulletin was posted to the Parks Canada website on Friday.

According to Parks Canada, the bear "has not been aggressive but has approached people."

Parks Canada advises not approaching the bear if you see it, and if the bear approaches you, to make noise, pick up your things and leave.

Additionally, Parks Canada suggests carrying bear spray, hiking out trash and leashing dogs or leaving them at home altogether.