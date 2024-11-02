Ground broken on new affordable housing development in northeast Calgary

CALGARY
    A new affordable housing development was announced Friday in northeast Calgary
    An affordable housing project is being built in northeast Calgary.

    A ground-breaking ceremony was held in Whitehorn on Friday morning.

    Ground was broken on development of new affordable housing development in northeast Calgary.

    The Homespace Society Project will see transitional townhomes constructed for 52 vulnerable families.

    There will be two-bedroom and three-bedroom units in seven buildings.

    The units will be made available to families who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness. They will be rented at 30 per cent below market rates.

    The development is part of the city’s housing strategy that council approved in 2023, after a two-day public hearing where more than 100 Calgarians shared their housing struggles.

