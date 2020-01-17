CALGARY -- It's been two months since Marshal Iwaasa was last seen in Lethbridge and his family says they haven't given up in their search to find him.

In a post on the Facebook page dedicated to the effort, a ground search of the community's river valley is being organized to take place later this month.

"We are conducting a search in Lethbridge where Marshal was last seen. We plan to search the Riverbottom area on the weekend of January 25 & 26, weather permitting," the post says.

Iwaasa was last seen on Nov. 17, 2019, and his burnt-out truck was located in Pemberton, B.C. a week later.

A vigil was held on Jan. 4, Iwaasa's 27th birthday, and close to 100 people attended.

At the event, his family said it was "impossible for them" to find him on their own and appreciated all the help that's been provided.