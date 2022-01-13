Group protests outside home of Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra

CALGARY -

Protesters with the group calling itself 'Calgary Freedom Central' held another demonstration Wednesday, this time claiming to be outside the home of Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra.

It was the third protest staged outside a local politician's home in recent days. The group previously targeted the homes of Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek and Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping, denouncing pandemic mandates, COVID-19 vaccinations and vaccine passports.