A Calgary-based group has organized a rally to allow everyone to show their support for the province’s oil and gas sector and many city councillors are on board with the idea.

Canada Action, a grassroots movement devoted to encouraging Canadians to take action about the country’s natural resources, will be holding a demonstration inside Calgary City Hall on Monday.

Members of the group say they want to have an ‘informed conversation’ about the issues facing the energy sector and invite all members of the public to attend.

“Global demand in oil and gas is growing and Canada is a leader in protecting people and the planet,” says Cody Battershill with Canada Action. “The world needs more clean energy and we need to get that message out from coast to coast.”

That message is getting some attention from a number of members sitting on city council, including Ward 13 councillor Diane Colley-Urquhart.

“I’m reaching out to other municipalities across Canada and to Canadians to ask for your support. My family and I have been long-time supporters of the energy industry.”

She says that she knows how significant the current situation is and it affects much more than just Calgary and Alberta.

“I’m asking you to join the movement and spread the word.”

She is urging the public to press the federal government for action on building pipelines that will help get Alberta crude to other markets.

Ward 4 councillor Sean Chu says that a pipeline will bring plenty of benefits to Alberta.

“A pipeline means more jobs, investment, businesses and equalization for every part of Canada.”

Jyoti Gondek, councillor for Ward 3, says she has faith in energy companies in Alberta because of their track record in providing leadership in technological innovations and health and safety practices.

“Canadian energy producers continue to outperform other nations for one simple reason: our companies are valued because they lead with their values,” Gondek says. “I am taking action for Canada’s future because our national economy depends on Canadians advocating for our leadership in energy-based corporate social responsibility.”

Ward Sutherland, councillor for Ward 1, says that there is confusion in some parts of Canada about what the true issues are and the rally aims to clear that up.

"We need to be more vocal and we can affect some kind of influence, but it's really up to the other two levels of government."

Sutherland says that the situation in Calgary is dire.

"Half of our downtown is empty. That's the same space as all of Winnipeg, to put it in perspective. It's affecting everybody and it is a crisis. People really need to understand. It makes a difference and they need to be aware."

Premier Rachel Notley said earlier this month that the lack of a pipeline is costing Canada billions in lost revenue and her government is taking steps to combat the oil price differential.

Those measures include a year-long reduction on the production of crude in the oilsands, investing in technology to upgrade the quality of crude and buying 7,000 rail cars to transport oil to refineries in the U.S.

The Canada Action rally is scheduled to take place at the Municipal Building at 12:15 p.m. You can find more information about the event online.

(With files from Ina Sidhu)