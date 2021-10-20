Growing calls for Calgary Coun. Sean Chu's resignation over admission of sexual encounter with minor
There's mounting pressure on Coun. Sean Chu to resign from his Ward 4 seat after his admission of having a sexual encounter with a teenager while serving as a Calgary police officer 24 years ago recently surfaced.
The incumbent retained his seat in Monday's election by just 52 votes, prompting a recount request by runner-up DJ Kelly.
During a pandemic briefing on Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney and Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver agreed that, if the reports are true and proven correct, it would be the honourable thing to step aside."
Kenney added Chu should present proof of his denial, but the province is not able to force out an elected official at the city level.
Many others are now speaking out and responding.
UCP MLA Leela Aheer tweeted that Chu should step down.
Janis Irwin, the NDP Opposition Status of Women Critic, wrote an open letter to the province calling for an inquiry. "Calgarians deserve answers for this type of unacceptable conduct from a newly elected member of their city council."
Kourtney Branagan, elected to represent Ward 11, also took to social media, stating in a thread that she herself is a victim of assault, and "cannot be quiet," before adding, "We cannot send a signal to the women of this city that those in leadership positions who are guilty of offences against women and minors are allowed to hold power."
Mayor-elect Jyoti Gondek says once she takes office she will direct the new council to take immediate action on Chu, but says he should resign.
A Twitter account has been created to organize a protest outside City Hall for Sunday at noon, posting that Chu's indiscretions make him not fit to serve.
Chu was 34 years old at the time and admitted to "caressing" the girl on the leg in a public restaurant while in uniform.
He told the hearing he "participated in consensual sexual foreplay" with the girl in the living room of his home while he was off-duty and not in uniform.
No criminal charges were laid but, according to two Law Enforcement Review Board (LERB) decisions, Chu was investigated by CPS’ professional standards section for allegedly bringing the girl into his home in those early morning hours 24 years ago, and for alleged misconduct in his actions with the girl.
The documents also reveal that the teen alleged Chu sexually assaulted her.
Chu, who served as a member of CPS from 1992 to 2013, was charged with two counts of discreditable conduct and was convicted of one count.
The internal documents state that the conviction was in relation to him touching the girl's leg. He was given a letter of reprimand on his CPS file for five years, which expired in 2008.
In an earlier statement to CTV, Chu said that during the investigation he underwent a polygraph test, at his request, which confirmed his account. He says, "It is not unusual for police officers to be subject of unsubstantiated complaints, but a complete and thorough process was conducted which found this complaint to be without merit.”
CTV News has tried to reach Chu for comment on the allegations along with the election results, but all requests have gone unanswered.
