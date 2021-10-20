Growing calls for Calgary Coun. Sean Chu's resignation over admission of sexual encounter with minor

CALGARY -

There's mounting pressure on Coun. Sean Chu to resign from his Ward 4 seat after his admission of having a sexual encounter with a teenager while serving as a Calgary police officer 24 years ago recently surfaced.

The incumbent retained his seat in Monday's election by just 52 votes, prompting a recount request by runner-up DJ Kelly.

During a pandemic briefing on Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney and Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver agreed that, if the reports are true and proven correct, it would be the honourable thing to step aside."

Kenney added Chu should present proof of his denial, but the province is not able to force out an elected official at the city level.

Many others are now speaking out and responding.

UCP MLA Leela Aheer tweeted that Chu should step down.

Sean! Step down!The 16 year old girl you assaulted while you were on duty—in a position of authority has carried this for 24 years. Those are the facts. #stepdown — Leela Sharon Aheer (@LeelaAheer) October 20, 2021

Janis Irwin, the NDP Opposition Status of Women Critic, wrote an open letter to the province calling for an inquiry. "Calgarians deserve answers for this type of unacceptable conduct from a newly elected member of their city council."

It is unconscionable that Sean Chu be allowed to sit as a Calgary city councillor. The allegations against him are very serious. We are demanding that Minister @RicMcIver immediately order an inquiry into this matter. There is no debate. Do the right thing. Now. #ableg #yyccc pic.twitter.com/PykcMg0v5J — Janis Irwin (@JanisIrwin) October 19, 2021

Kourtney Branagan, elected to represent Ward 11, also took to social media, stating in a thread that she herself is a victim of assault, and "cannot be quiet," before adding, "We cannot send a signal to the women of this city that those in leadership positions who are guilty of offences against women and minors are allowed to hold power."

1/ I was elected to to #yyccc to use my voice. To stand up and stand against the systems which hold us back.



I am a victim of assault. I am the parent of girls. I and other women deserve a safe and respectful workplace.



My values lead me and I cannot be quiet.



RE: Chu — Kourtney Branagan (@KourtBranagan) October 20, 2021

Mayor-elect Jyoti Gondek says once she takes office she will direct the new council to take immediate action on Chu, but says he should resign.

A Twitter account has been created to organize a protest outside City Hall for Sunday at noon, posting that Chu's indiscretions make him not fit to serve.

CALGARY! - PROTEST THIS SUNDAY @ 12PM @ CITY HALL



Let @seanchucalgary know that he is #NotFitToServe and must RESIGN IMMEDIATELY! #ResignSeanChu #ResignChu #yyc #yyccc #yycevents #yycprotest pic.twitter.com/PMDCkDTmdP — Resign Chu (@ResignChu) October 20, 2021 According to the transcript of a disciplinary hearing, it was alleged that "on or about Aug. 12, 1997, Const. Chu became intimately involved with the young person who was 16 years old at the time," and she had met him, "while he was on duty, in uniform, and in a position of authority."

Chu was 34 years old at the time and admitted to "caressing" the girl on the leg in a public restaurant while in uniform.

He told the hearing he "participated in consensual sexual foreplay" with the girl in the living room of his home while he was off-duty and not in uniform.

No criminal charges were laid but, according to two Law Enforcement Review Board (LERB) decisions, Chu was investigated by CPS’ professional standards section for allegedly bringing the girl into his home in those early morning hours 24 years ago, and for alleged misconduct in his actions with the girl.

The documents also reveal that the teen alleged Chu sexually assaulted her.

Chu, who served as a member of CPS from 1992 to 2013, was charged with two counts of discreditable conduct and was convicted of one count.

The internal documents state that the conviction was in relation to him touching the girl's leg. He was given a letter of reprimand on his CPS file for five years, which expired in 2008.

In an earlier statement to CTV, Chu said that during the investigation he underwent a polygraph test, at his request, which confirmed his account. He says, "It is not unusual for police officers to be subject of unsubstantiated complaints, but a complete and thorough process was conducted which found this complaint to be without merit.”

CTV News has tried to reach Chu for comment on the allegations along with the election results, but all requests have gone unanswered.