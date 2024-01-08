'Growing sense of concern': Albertans worried over rising debt loads, report says
Albertans are the most concerned about the pressures of household debt, with seven in 10 residents in the province anxious about their own bills, new data shows.
The MNP Consumer Debt Index, released Monday, says "significantly more" Albertans are worried about the amount of debt they've accumulated in their lives and are the most likely in Canada to have made only the minimum payment on credit cards.
According to the data, which was compiled through an online survey of 2,000 Canadians between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4, 2023, one in five Albertans who responded said they needed to take money from savings, home equity, retirement funds or other areas for daily expenses.
"Credit spending has been a lifeline for many individuals grappling with rising costs, and we see from the data that the burden of repaying that debt is intensifying the growing financial pressure on many households, especially amid higher interest rates," said Donna Carson, a licensed insolvency trustee with Alberta-based MNP Ltd.
"Essentially, the majority of things cost more, paying debts costs more, which is fostering a growing sense of concern about debt repayment and managing day-to-day expenses."
The situation also costs Albertans their mental health, with three in five respondents saying their financial situation causes anxiety (59 per cent) or "stresses them out" (57 per cent).
"As living expenses surge, households already stretched thin may still find themselves accumulating further debt just to meet basic needs," Carson said.
"They are trying to fill a hole by digging a new one – a situation that can have a disastrous impact on their finances.
"At a certain point, some come to the realization that there is no clear way to settle their debts, regardless of the timeline or interest rate."
Interest rates continue to be a top concern for Albertans, the report suggests, as "many are pessimistic about their ability to absorb further interest rate hikes."
MNP says the ability of Albertans perceiving their debt situation has improved over the past year, primarily because of many adopting sound financial management strategies.
According to the survey, 24 per cent of Albertans say their debt situation as better than it was a year ago.
"Over the past year, many households made efforts to closely manage their finances and adjust to higher interest rates, which may be leading some to feel more prepared, but not everyone has made the same progress," said Carson.
Despite that progress, she says with holiday bills, mortgage renewals and continued rising costs, Canadians could be reaching "a crisis point."
More information on MNP's Consumer Debt Index can be found online.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wind chill of -50, 40 cm of snow: Here's Canada's weather forecast for the week
Here's what Canadians can expect as snowfall, frigid temperatures and blizzards blanket the provinces and territories.
Toronto police chief apologizes after video of cops carrying coffee at protest sparks outrage
Toronto’s police chief is apologizing after officers were filmed bringing coffee and donuts to protesters at a pro-Palestinian demonstration over the weekend.
Curbside pickup or goats: What you can do with your used Christmas tree this year
Those who used an artificial Christmas tree may be able to just pack it back up in the closet, but for those with natural Christmas trees, there are several different options for safely throwing out, recycling or reusing them.
Several injured during incident at Calgary Sikh temple
Multiple people were hurt during what Calgary police are calling a disturbance at the Dashmesh Culture Centre on Sunday night.
A chaotic Golden Globes night had a bit of everything: The silly, the serious, and Taylor Swift, too
The 81st Golden Globes had a bit of everything else: Some silliness, some seriousness, a bit of history, a few good jokes and many bad ones, loads of stars — and one Taylor Swift, who didn’t ascend the podium but still made her presence known as perhaps only Swift can.
More workplaces in Canada are going back to the office full time. Here's what this means for you
Around a quarter of the workforce in Canada was working exclusively from home two years ago. But now, with more and more employers returning to in-person work, what does this mean for Canadians who embraced remote work?
Norwegian mass killer begins second attempt to sue state for alleged breach of human rights
Norwegian right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in a bombing and shooting rampage in 2011, launched his second attempt at suing the state on Monday, accusing the Justice Ministry of breaching his human rights.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
U.S. company says its moon landing attempt is in jeopardy because of a 'critical' fuel leak
The first U.S. moon landing in more than 50 years was in jeopardy Monday after a private company's newly launched spacecraft developed a "critical" fuel leak.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
West-end house fire believed to be part of extortion scam: police
Firefighters were called to a two-storey house under construction in west Edmonton Monday morning.
-
2 Edmonton encampments dismantled as extreme cold approaches
The City of Edmonton and police dismantled another two encampments downtown, despite extreme cold expected to settle over the city in the upcoming week.
-
Wind chill of -50, 40 cm of snow: Here's Canada's weather forecast for the week
Here's what Canadians can expect as snowfall, frigid temperatures and blizzards blanket the provinces and territories.
Vancouver
-
Coquitlam man, 21, dead after 3rd shooting in B.C. community
Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a fatal weekend shooting in Coquitlam, B.C., as a 21-year-old resident of the city.
-
Vancouver mayor did not violate code of conduct by promoting Rolling Stones show, commissioner finds
Promoting a Rolling Stones concert in Vancouver by projecting the band's logo onto City Hall did not run afoul of the code of conduct for elected officials, according to a report dismissing a complaint against the mayor and three councillors.
-
Winter storm coming to coastal B.C., Environment Canada warns
Environment Canada has issued heavy snowfall warnings for a number of key highways in British Columbia with accumulation of up to 50 centimetres possible in some inland stretches.
Atlantic
-
Wednesday storm to bring snow, rain, and strong winds to the Maritimes
Parts of Nova Scotia picked up to 20 cm of snow on Sunday and more is on the way to the region on Wednesday along with rain and high winds.
-
Moncton hockey community holds moment of silence for five-year-old who died Tuesday
Before the puck dropped at a Saturday morning hockey game in Moncton, people held a moment of silence for Tate Hughes, a five-year-old who died suddenly on Tuesday.
-
Nova Scotia spends $3M for new 50-bed temporary shelter in Halifax
The Nova Scotia and Halifax governments are opening a new temporary shelter later this month.
Vancouver Island
-
Winter storm coming to coastal B.C., Environment Canada warns
Environment Canada has issued heavy snowfall warnings for a number of key highways in British Columbia with accumulation of up to 50 centimetres possible in some inland stretches.
-
2-year-old son of B.C.'s David Foster wows with drumming talents in viral video
The two-year-old son of famed Canadian producer David Foster and singer Katharine McPhee is lighting up the internet with his musical talents.
-
Coquitlam man, 21, dead after 3rd shooting in B.C. community
Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a fatal weekend shooting in Coquitlam, B.C., as a 21-year-old resident of the city.
Toronto
-
Winter storm on the way for Toronto area, much of southern Ontario: Environment Canada
Special weather statements have been issued in Toronto and much of southern Ontario calling for blowing snow and rain on Tuesday.
-
Toronto police chief apologizes after video of cops carrying coffee at protest sparks outrage
Toronto’s police chief is apologizing after officers were filmed bringing coffee and donuts to protesters at a pro-Palestinian demonstration over the weekend.
-
Toronto police say suspect recently identified in 41-year-old cold case died just months ago
Toronto Police say they have identified a suspect who has since died in connection with a cold case that's over four decades old.
Montreal
-
Montreal teens save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
-
Laurent Courtois named head coach of CF Montreal
CF Montreal has hired Laurent Courtois as its new head coach.
-
Lots of uncertainty as 'major storm' set to sweep through Quebec
A major storm is expected to sweep through southern Quebec late in the day Tuesday, bringing with it dangerous driving conditions.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH 'Major' winter storm on its way for Ottawa with 10-20 cm expected Tuesday
Environment Canada issued a winter storm watch on Sunday evening, predicting 10 to 20 cm of snow with a few hours of freezing rain and ice pellets.
-
OPP arrest two in large cocaine, firearms bust in Orleans
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested two individuals in their mid-twenties in connection with a large seizure of suspected cocaine and a loaded gun on Thursday.
-
2 loaded handguns, stolen car recovered during routine traffic stop: OPS
Two loaded handguns and a stolen car have been recovered in Orleans during a routine traffic stop, says Ottawa Police Service.
Kitchener
-
Special weather statement issued ahead of winter storm
Waterloo Region and Wellington County are under a special weather statement ahead of what Environment Canada says is a “major winter storm” expected to hit a large swath of Ontario Tuesday.
-
Senior hit crossing the road in Kitchener
A 65-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Highland Road West in Kitchener Sunday, according to police.
-
Search for suspect in Cambridge shooting continues
The search continues for the person, or persons, who fired multiple gunshots into a Cambridge townhome early Friday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. stopped collecting carbon tax on heating bills, but may still pay Ottawa anyway
The Government of Saskatchewan will decide in the coming weeks whether or not to remit the carbon tax collected on natural gas for the month of January.
-
Saskatoon Transit outlines strategy to tackle bus overcrowding
The city’s transit department says it has a plan in place to deal with overcrowding on high-traffic routes.
-
Brothers, teammates, world champions: Meet the Sask. sibling duo making waves in esports
For brothers Chris and Mathew Fiorante, conquering the heights of Halo esports is just the latest chapter in a very long journey. One that began in Regina, Sask. of all places.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. squatter moved in, changed locks
When the resident of an apartment in Blind River returned home Jan. 5 after a holiday trip, they not only noticed some missing items, but they saw several new items that didn’t belong to them.
-
Montreal teens save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
-
Demolition begins on unique downtown Sudbury building
The landscape near the arena in downtown Sudbury will soon look very different as demolition begins at the former Ledo Hotel.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Report expected on Manitoba intersection where crash claimed 17 lives
A report is expected today on potential safety improvements to a Manitoba highway intersection that was the scene of a deadly crash last June.
-
Man pleads guilty for role in Canada Day stabbing
A second man has pleaded guilty for his role in a stabbing on Canada Day that sent a Ukrainian newcomer to hospital.
-
Senior struck, killed while trying to exchange information with other vehicle in Reenders crash: police
Winnipeg police is providing more details about a fatal crash on Friday in the area of Reenders Drive.
Regina
-
'We love minus 25': Sask.'s Mission Ridge ski hill prepares for snowmaking marathon as bitter cold sets in
Most people checking Saskatchewan’s weather forecast will cringe when they see highs in the minus 20s and lows in the minus 30s on the way, but for Anders Svenson, the business manager at Mission Ridge Winter Park, it’s exactly what he’s been waiting for.
-
Brothers, teammates, world champions: Meet the Sask. sibling duo making waves in esports
For brothers Chris and Mathew Fiorante, conquering the heights of Halo esports is just the latest chapter in a very long journey. One that began in Regina, Sask. of all places.
-
Woman taken to hospital following collision on Ring Road
A woman was taken to hospital Monday morning following a two vehicle collision on Regina’s Ring Road, police said.