CALGARY -- Calgary police are looking for the public's help to track down a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery that took place in Aspen Woods earlier this week.

Officials say guards with an armoured truck, which had stopped in front of the RBC Royal Bank at 383 Aspen Glen Landing S.W., had just gotten out when an unknown male approached them at around 12:50 a.m. on March 30.

The individual was armed and demanded money from the guards. They told the suspect the truck was empty, but he continued to make demands, resulting in one of the guards suffering minor injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot, heading north on 85 Street S.W.

Officials are now seeking the public's help to identify the suspect, who is described as:

Caucasian

35 to 40 years old

Approximately 5-9 (175 cm) tall

He was wearing a dark-coloured mask, an over-sized black jacket, black boots, black gloves and a white, grey and black scarf around his neck.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the individual or who may have seen suspicious activity in the area of 85 Street S.W. between midnight and 1:30 a.m. on March 30 to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips about this case can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips