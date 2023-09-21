Guns, fentanyl, methamphetamine, seized during organized crime investigation: police

Calgary police seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, guns and vehicles, and charged two individuals as part of a five-month organized crime investigation.

Calgary police said the Organized Crime Operations Unit launched the investigation in April 2023 after receiving information about two men believed to be involved with drug trafficking and in possession of firearms.

Two men were taken into custody on Aug. 24 without incident. Officers also executed search warrants in four southwest Calgary residences, located in the:

2300 block of Fifth Street S.W.

100 block of 23rd Avenue S.W.

300 block of 24th Avenue S.W.

700 block of 77th Street S.W.

During the search, officers seized five handguns, one rifle, one shotgun, 664 grams of fentanyl, 928 grams of methamphetamine and $24,000 in Canadian currency. In addition, drug production equipment and paraphernalia and four vehicles were seized.

Calgary police seized 664 grams of fentanyl, 928 grams of methamphetamine, and drug production equipment and paraphernalia during searches of four southwest Calgary residences. (Courtesy: Calgary Police Service)

As a result of the investigation, police have charged Leslie Babajid Cole, 32, of Calgary with 31 firearms-related offenses, and one count each of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Abel Dawit Teshoma, 32, of Calgary has also been charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of drug trafficking, and one count of possession of the proceeds of crimes.

Both Cole and Teshoma were released on bail and will appear in court on Sept. 25, 2023.

In a news release Thursday, the Calgary Police Service said investigators work collaboratively with Crown prosecutors to provide evidence demonstrating an offender’s risk to public safety. However, despite their “coordinated efforts and the position of the Crown prosecutor,” Cole was released on bail.

"Anyone who is known to be unlawfully carrying firearms in our communities is a significant risk to public safety and we are targeting these individuals through investigations and enforcement," Insp. Jodi Gach of the Organized Crime and Offender Management Section said.

"However, our efforts are only as good as our ability to keep these offenders in custody”

Police are encouraging anyone with information that could assist in gun violence and organized crime investigations to call 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.